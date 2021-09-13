386th Supports NEO Operations at Al Udeid Air Base

Members from the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing forward-deployed to Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar in support of the Afghanistan evacuations.
|Date Taken:
|09.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2021 09:24
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|815824
|VIRIN:
|210913-F-RW874-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108599030
|Length:
|00:02:02
|Location:
|ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
LEAVE A COMMENT