Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    386th Supports NEO Operations at Al Udeid Air Base

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KUWAIT

    09.13.2021

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Daryn Murphy 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Members from the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing forward-deployed to Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar in support of the Afghanistan evacuations.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.13.2021
    Date Posted: 09.30.2021 09:24
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 815824
    VIRIN: 210913-F-RW874-0001
    Filename: DOD_108599030
    Length: 00:02:02
    Location: ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Qatar
    Deploy
    Evacuee
    Afghanistan
    Kuwait

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT