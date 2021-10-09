The Teen Annex in Camp Walker hosts a work force prep program. They explain the importance of job opportunities to inspire and educate youth.
(KATUSA video by SGT. Choi)
(This video contains no graphics)
(Lower Thirds reads: (interviewer #1) - Donghee Kelley - Director of MST Program CYS / (interviewer #2) - Jordan Lewry - Work Force Prep Participant)
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2021 01:25
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|815821
|VIRIN:
|210910-A-EQ694-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_108599026
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|27, KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Work Force Prep (Clean Cut), by PV2 Pablo Mata, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT