Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    American Red Cross Wilderness Survival First Aid

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    27, SOUTH KOREA

    09.26.2021

    Video by Pvt. Pablo Mata 

    AFN Daegu

    The Red Cross instructors in Camp Walker conduct wilderness survival first aid in Aspsan park. The class is an adaptation of what the boy scouts of America use to teach first aid. (U.S. Army video by PFC. Pablo Tomas Mata)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.26.2021
    Date Posted: 09.30.2021 01:14
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 815820
    VIRIN: 210926-A-EQ694-1001
    Filename: DOD_108599024
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: 27, KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, American Red Cross Wilderness Survival First Aid, by PV2 Pablo Mata, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    American Red Cross
    Camp walker
    Apsan park
    Wilderness Survival First Aid

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT