    Camp Walker Golf Tournament - SPOTLIGHT

    27, SOUTH KOREA

    09.25.2021

    Video by Min Yoon 

    AFN Daegu

    Camp Walker hosted a two day golf tournament where soldiers, civilians, and Korean nationals were able to compete for grand prizes. CW3 Aaron Poynter participated in the Golf Club Championship and had a great time. (U.S Video by PFC Yoon)

    Date Taken: 09.25.2021
    Date Posted: 09.30.2021 01:04
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 815816
    VIRIN: 210925-O-BV093-1001
    Filename: DOD_108599010
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: 27, KR

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    championship
    tournament
    Golf
    camp walker
    evergreen

