Camp Walker hosted a Par 3 Golf Tournament on 03 September 2021. Soldiers and civilians participated in that event and John Kim, Golf Course Manager, gave an interview. (KATUSA video by PFC Yoon)
|Date Taken:
|09.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2021 01:13
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|815808
|VIRIN:
|210903-O-BV093-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108598942
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|27, KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Par 3 Golf Tournament, by Min Yoon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
