Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Par 3 Golf Tournament

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    27, SOUTH KOREA

    09.03.2021

    Video by Min Yoon 

    AFN Daegu

    Camp Walker hosted a Par 3 Golf Tournament on 03 September 2021. Soldiers and civilians participated in that event and John Kim, Golf Course Manager, gave an interview. (KATUSA video by PFC Yoon)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.03.2021
    Date Posted: 09.30.2021 01:13
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 815808
    VIRIN: 210903-O-BV093-1001
    Filename: DOD_108598942
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: 27, KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Par 3 Golf Tournament, by Min Yoon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    tournament
    golf
    camp walker
    par3

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT