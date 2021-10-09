Misawa Air Base held its annual Fire Prevention Week at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 8 - 12, 2021. Fire Prevention children, adults, and teachers learn how to stay safe in case of a fire and are educated on ways to prevent and extinguish fires. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Antwain L. Hanks)
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2021 22:16
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|815802
|VIRIN:
|210910-F-DJ879-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108598910
|Length:
|00:00:57
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Misawa Air Base Fire Prevention Week 2021, by Amn Antwain Hanks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT