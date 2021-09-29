21 MDSS Pharmacy

Senior Airman Nadirah McKnight highlights the mission of the 21st Medical Support Squadron pharmacy section at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, explaining the new system, MHS Genesis Patient Portal. CAPSTONE PROJECT
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2021 20:26
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|815784
|VIRIN:
|210929-F-IT949-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108598872
|Length:
|00:01:20
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
