Misawa Airbase's multicultural center puts on a tour that teaches members how to use Japan's public transportation system.
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2019
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2021 20:41
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|815780
|VIRIN:
|190429-N-BK888-530
|Filename:
|DOD_108598868
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Hachinohe Tour, by PO2 Kyle Peterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT