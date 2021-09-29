Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    21 MDSS Pharmacy B-Roll

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Alexandra Longfellow 

    Peterson - Schriever Garrison

    Senior Airman Nadirah McKnight highlights the mission of the 21st Medical Support Squadron pharmacy section at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, explaining the new system, MHS Genesis Patient Portal. CAPSTONE PROJECT

    Date Taken: 09.29.2021
    Date Posted: 09.29.2021 19:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US 

    Medical
    Pharmacy
    Air Force
    Space Force

