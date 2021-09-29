Senior Airman Nadirah McKnight highlights the mission of the 21st Medical Support Squadron pharmacy at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, and explains the new system, MHS Genesis Patient Portal.
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2021 19:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|815759
|VIRIN:
|210929-F-IT949-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108598749
|Length:
|00:01:20
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 21 MDSS Pharmacy, by SSgt Alexandra Longfellow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
