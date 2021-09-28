Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Remembering A1C Elizabeth Jacobson

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GOODFELLOW AFB, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Abbey Rieves and Airman 1st Class Sarah Williams

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    Yesterday morning, the 17th Security Forces Squadron hosted a ruck to commemorate Airman 1st Class Elizabeth Jacobson, a fallen defender who was assigned to the 17th SFS at Goodfellow Air Force Base from 2003-2005.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.28.2021
    Date Posted: 09.29.2021 18:24
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 815757
    VIRIN: 210928-F-DX569-854
    Filename: DOD_108598742
    Length: 00:02:06
    Location: GOODFELLOW AFB, TX, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    17th Training Wing
    Goodfellow AFB
    A1C Elizabeth Jacobson
    Jacobson Ruck

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT