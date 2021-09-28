Remembering A1C Elizabeth Jacobson

Yesterday morning, the 17th Security Forces Squadron hosted a ruck to commemorate Airman 1st Class Elizabeth Jacobson, a fallen defender who was assigned to the 17th SFS at Goodfellow Air Force Base from 2003-2005.
|Date Taken:
|09.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2021 18:24
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|815757
|VIRIN:
|210928-F-DX569-854
|Filename:
|DOD_108598742
|Length:
|00:02:06
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AFB, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
