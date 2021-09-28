Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SrA Joshua T. Crossman's 3N0X6 Capstone

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AURORA, CO, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Joshua Crossman 

    Buckley Garrison

    Capstone product for the 3N0X6 broadcast merger training.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.28.2021
    Date Posted: 09.29.2021 18:36
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 815756
    VIRIN: 210928-X-DR389-1001
    Filename: DOD_108598741
    Length: 00:02:29
    Location: AURORA, CO, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SrA Joshua T. Crossman's 3N0X6 Capstone, by SrA Joshua Crossman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    3N0X6

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT