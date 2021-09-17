Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Misawa Airforce Ball

    JAPAN

    09.17.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kyle Peterson 

    AFN Misawa

    Misawa celebrated the Airforce's 74th birthday with dinner and live performances at the Airforce ball.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.17.2021
    Date Posted: 09.29.2021 18:12
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 815753
    VIRIN: 210917-N-BK888-756
    Filename: DOD_108598727
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Misawa Airforce Ball, by PO2 Kyle Peterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    BK888 Airforce Ball Misawa Airbase 74 Birthday

