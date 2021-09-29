Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Save the Children assist in childcare at the Doña Ana Complex

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2021

    Video by Sgt. Brandon Banzhaf and Spc. Pablo Saez

    Operation Allies Welcome - Operation Allies Refuge

    Save the Children assist Afghan families while they get ready to leave Fort Bliss’ Doña Ana Complex in New Mexico and prepare for life in America, Sept. 29, 2021. Fort Bliss is hosting Afghan evacuees as part of Operation Allies Welcome. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan.

    Date Taken: 09.29.2021
    Date Posted: 09.29.2021 17:10
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 815743
    VIRIN: 280929-A-FJ209-1001
    Filename: DOD_108598596
    Length: 00:01:26
    Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US 

