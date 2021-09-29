Save the Children assist in childcare at the Doña Ana Complex

Save the Children assist Afghan families while they get ready to leave Fort Bliss’ Doña Ana Complex in New Mexico and prepare for life in America, Sept. 29, 2021. Fort Bliss is hosting Afghan evacuees as part of Operation Allies Welcome. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan.
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2021 17:10
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|815743
|VIRIN:
|280929-A-FJ209-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108598596
|Length:
|00:01:26
|Location:
|FORT BLISS, TX, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
