    2000th Launch: A Historic Achievment

    CA, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Daniel Sanchez 

    Space Launch Delta 30 Public Affairs   

    Team Vandenberg launched a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket from Space Launch Complex-3 on Vandenberg , on Sept. 27, at 11:12 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time.
    The Atlas V carried the NASA Launch Program Landsat 9 observatory satellite and placed it into a near-polar, sun-synchronous orbit from Vandenberg Space Force Base and this marked the historic 2000th launch from the Western Range. (U.S. Space Force video by Senior Airman Daniel Sanchez)

    TAGS

    NASA
    Space Power
    Vandenberg Space Force Base
    SLD 30
    Space Launch Delta 30
    Landsat 9

