    2000th Launch: Making it Personal

    CA, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Daniel Sanchez 

    Space Launch Delta 30 Public Affairs   

    Spectators share their thoughts about the launch of Team a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket from Space Launch Complex-3 on Vandenberg Space Force Base, CA, on Sept. 27, at 11:12 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time. The Atlas V carried the NASA Launch Program Landsat 9 observatory satellite and placed it into a near-polar, sun-synchronous orbit from Vandenberg Space Force Base and this marked the historic 2000th launch from the Western Range. (U.S. Space Force video by Senior Airman Daniel Sanchez)

    Date Taken: 09.27.2021
    Date Posted: 09.29.2021 18:16
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 815741
    VIRIN: 210927-F-WY757-001
    Filename: DOD_108598545
    Length: 00:01:59
    Location: CA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2000th Launch: Making it Personal, by SrA Daniel Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NASA
    Space Power
    Vandenberg Space Force Base
    SLD 30
    Space Launch Delta 30
    Landsat 9

