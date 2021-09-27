2000th Launch: Making it Personal

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/815741" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Spectators share their thoughts about the launch of Team a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket from Space Launch Complex-3 on Vandenberg Space Force Base, CA, on Sept. 27, at 11:12 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time. The Atlas V carried the NASA Launch Program Landsat 9 observatory satellite and placed it into a near-polar, sun-synchronous orbit from Vandenberg Space Force Base and this marked the historic 2000th launch from the Western Range. (U.S. Space Force video by Senior Airman Daniel Sanchez)