U.S. Air Force Capt. Joseph Mollenkamp from the 31st Fighter Wing Inspector General team submitted the Testing For Cyber Excellence idea for the Wyvern Spark Innovation Competition. Two finalists will be chosen to represent Aviano Air Base at the U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa level for the Air Force Spark Tank competition. (U.S. Air Force video by Chelsea Hayes)
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2021 16:39
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|815739
|VIRIN:
|210929-F-XX000-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_108598540
|Length:
|00:02:41
|Location:
|IT
This work, Wyvern Spark Innovation Competition: Testing For Cyber Excellence, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
