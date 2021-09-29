OTCN offers four officer training programs at Naval Station Newport, including Officer Candidate School, Officer Development School, the Limited Duty Officer and Chief Warrant Officer Academy, and the Naval Science Institute.
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2021 17:31
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|815735
|VIRIN:
|210908-N-JY604-0004
|PIN:
|4
|Filename:
|DOD_108598486
|Length:
|00:05:04
|Location:
|NEWPORT, RI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Delivering Warfighters to the Fleet, by PO2 Luke J McCall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT