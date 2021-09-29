Delivering Warfighters to the Fleet

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NEWPORT, RI, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Luke J McCall 

    Naval Service Training Command   

    OTCN offers four officer training programs at Naval Station Newport, including Officer Candidate School, Officer Development School, the Limited Duty Officer and Chief Warrant Officer Academy, and the Naval Science Institute.

    Date Taken: 09.29.2021
    Date Posted: 09.29.2021 17:31
    Location: NEWPORT, RI, US 

    Officer Candidate School
    Officer Development School
    Officer Training Command Newport
    Limited Duty Officer Chief Warrant Officer Academy
    Naval Science Institute

