JBLM Soldiers conduct wildland fire fighting operations in support of NIFC

U.S. Army Soldiers from the 23rd Brigade Engineer Battalion and 2-3 Infantry Battalion, both under the 1-2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team and assigned to Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, deploy in support of the Department of Defense wildland firefighting response from Aug. 31 through Sept. 28, 2021. U.S. Army North, as U.S. Northern Command’s Joint Force Land Component Command remains committed to providing flexible DoD support to the National Interagency Fire Center to respond quickly and effectively to assist our local, state, and federal partners in protecting people, property, and public lands.
|Date Taken:
|09.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2021 15:24
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Length:
|00:03:06
|Location:
|CA, US
