    JBLM Soldiers conduct wildland fire fighting operations in support of NIFC

    09.28.2021

    Video by Spc. Ashleigh Maxwell 

    National Interagency Fire Center

    U.S. Army Soldiers from the 23rd Brigade Engineer Battalion and 2-3 Infantry Battalion, both under the 1-2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team and assigned to Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, deploy in support of the Department of Defense wildland firefighting response from Aug. 31 through Sept. 28, 2021. U.S. Army North, as U.S. Northern Command’s Joint Force Land Component Command remains committed to providing flexible DoD support to the National Interagency Fire Center to respond quickly and effectively to assist our local, state, and federal partners in protecting people, property, and public lands.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.28.2021
    Date Posted: 09.29.2021 15:24
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 815725
    VIRIN: 210928-A-BM017-2001
    PIN: 210928
    Filename: DOD_108598202
    Length: 00:03:06
    Location: CA, US

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

