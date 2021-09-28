JBLM Soldiers conduct wildland fire fighting operations in support of NIFC

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Soldiers from the 23rd Brigade Engineer Battalion and 2-3 Infantry Battalion, both under the 1-2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team and assigned to Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, deploy in support of the Department of Defense wildland firefighting response from Aug. 31 through Sept. 28, 2021. U.S. Army North, as U.S. Northern Command’s Joint Force Land Component Command remains committed to providing flexible DoD support to the National Interagency Fire Center to respond quickly and effectively to assist our local, state, and federal partners in protecting people, property, and public lands.