The Offutt Air Force Base Honor Guard Team conducts flag folding and rifle training on the Offutt parade field Sept. 27. The training was conducted to sharpen the skills of the honor guard team's members.
|Date Taken:
|09.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2021 15:46
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|815718
|VIRIN:
|210930-F-OH250-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108598097
|Length:
|00:02:26
|Location:
|OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, NE, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Offutt Honor Guard conducts training, by TSgt William OBrien, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
