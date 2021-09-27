Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Offutt Honor Guard conducts training

    OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, NE, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2021

    Video by Tech. Sgt. William OBrien 

    55th Wing Public Affairs

    The Offutt Air Force Base Honor Guard Team conducts flag folding and rifle training on the Offutt parade field Sept. 27. The training was conducted to sharpen the skills of the honor guard team's members.

    Date Taken: 09.27.2021
    Date Posted: 09.29.2021 15:46
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 815718
    VIRIN: 210930-F-OH250-0001
    Filename: DOD_108598097
    Length: 00:02:26
    Location: OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, NE, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Offutt Honor Guard conducts training, by TSgt William OBrien, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Honor Guard
    Training
    Offutt Air Force Base
    55th Wing
    flag folding

