Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Energy Awareness Month 2021: AFN Radio Spot (AM Version)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    09.26.2021

    Video by Brandon Bridges 

    Marine Corps Installations East       

    A brief radio spot highlighting the importance of energy awareness to winning the fight. (Version optimized for AM frequencies, with no background music.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.26.2021
    Date Posted: 09.29.2021 14:49
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 815709
    VIRIN: 210926-M-XQ105-006
    PIN: 6
    Filename: DOD_108598001
    Length: 00:00:26
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Energy Awareness Month 2021: AFN Radio Spot (AM Version), by Brandon Bridges, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Energy Awareness Month

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT