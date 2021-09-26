A brief TV spot for release via AFN describing the importance of energy awareness to the art of warfighting.
|Date Taken:
|09.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2021 14:50
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|815708
|VIRIN:
|210926-M-XQ105-005
|PIN:
|5
|Filename:
|DOD_108597991
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Energy Awareness Month 2021: AFN TV Spot, by Brandon Bridges, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT