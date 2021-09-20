Waal Crossing Memorial Excerpts During Market Garden 77th Anniversary in Nijmegen. Speakers are
Speakers are:
- Representative of Nijmegen municipality
- Mayor of Nijmegen Hubert Bruls
- U.S. Chargé d’Affaires Marja Verloop
- 2nd Brigade Combat Team Commander Col. Phillip Kiniery
U.S. Army product by Sgt. 1st Class Jonathan D.D. Hornby
This work, Waal Crossing Memorial Excerpts During Market Garden 77th Anniversary in Nijmegen, by SFC Jonathan Hornby
