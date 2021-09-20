Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Waal Crossing Memorial Excerpts During Market Garden 77th Anniversary in Nijmegen

    NIJMEGEN, NETHERLANDS

    09.20.2021

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Jonathan Hornby 

    82nd Airborne Division

    Waal Crossing Memorial Excerpts During Market Garden 77th Anniversary in Nijmegen. Speakers are

    Speakers are:
    - Representative of Nijmegen municipality
    - Mayor of Nijmegen Hubert Bruls
    - U.S. Chargé d’Affaires Marja Verloop
    - 2nd Brigade Combat Team Commander Col. Phillip Kiniery

    U.S. Army product by Sgt. 1st Class Jonathan D.D. Hornby

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.20.2021
    Date Posted: 09.29.2021 14:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 815699
    VIRIN: 210920-A-KJ112-001
    Filename: DOD_108597939
    Length: 00:08:00
    Location: NIJMEGEN, NL 

    TAGS

    82nd Airborne Division
    Waal River
    WWII
    World War II
    Falcon Leap 2021
    Market Garden 77

