    Hobby Highlight - Senior Airman Evan Keough

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Tiffany Price 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    This particular 325th Logistics and Readiness Squadron small air terminal function representative has found rewards with a love for nutrition. Senior Airman Evan Keough explains a growing passion and hobby for meal preparation.
    (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Tiffany Price)

    Date Taken: 09.29.2021
    Date Posted: 09.29.2021 13:24
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 815697
    VIRIN: 210929-F-DB615-1001
    Filename: DOD_108597934
    Length: 00:02:38
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hobby Highlight - Senior Airman Evan Keough, by A1C Tiffany Price, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

