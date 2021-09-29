Exercise Ready Eagle 2021

The 82nd Medical Group participated in medical readiness Exercise Ready Eagle. Medical Contingency Response Plan (MCRP) teams responded to a variety of challenges to ensure preparedness, such as setting up & testing decontamination tents, deploying our clinical team & providers to treat patients, & triage practice.
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2021 12:48
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|815689
|VIRIN:
|210929-F-RR907-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108597880
|Length:
|00:02:26
|Location:
|TX, US
