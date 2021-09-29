Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise Ready Eagle 2021

    TX, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2021

    Video by Benjamin Remmert 

    82nd Training Wing Public Affairs

    The 82nd Medical Group participated in medical readiness Exercise Ready Eagle. Medical Contingency Response Plan (MCRP) teams responded to a variety of challenges to ensure preparedness, such as setting up & testing decontamination tents, deploying our clinical team & providers to treat patients, & triage practice.

    Date Taken: 09.29.2021
    Date Posted: 09.29.2021 12:48
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 815689
    VIRIN: 210929-F-RR907-001
    Filename: DOD_108597880
    Length: 00:02:26
    Location: TX, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Exercise Ready Eagle 2021, by Benjamin Remmert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Triage
    Sheppard Air Force Base
    Ready Eagle
    82nd Medical Group

