The local chapter of the Air Force Sergeants Association hosted a POW/MIA Recognition Day ceremony at Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., Sept. 16.
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2021 11:03
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|815671
|VIRIN:
|210916-F-JW594-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108597673
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Hanscom POW/MIA observance held, by Mark Herlihy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
