BOARD LIFE: ENLISTED Boards Pt. II

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/815668" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Ready to see how Enlisted Boards work? This video discusses the process of E-7 to E-9 boards are conducted from the boardroom, to the Tank. Learn how deliberations and 'crunch records' are conducted when selecting the most qualified candidates.



For questions concerning Active Duty Enlisted Promotion Boards or to check the status of your LTB submitted via postal mail or encrypted e-mail, please call the MyNavy Career Center (833) 330-MNCC (6662) or DSN 882-6622) or Email: askmncc@navy.mil