BOARD LIFE: ENLISTED Boards Pt. II

Ready to see how Enlisted Boards work? This video discusses the process of E-7 to E-9 boards are conducted from the boardroom, to the Tank. Learn how deliberations and 'crunch records' are conducted when selecting the most qualified candidates.
For questions concerning Active Duty Enlisted Promotion Boards or to check the status of your LTB submitted via postal mail or encrypted e-mail, please call the MyNavy Career Center (833) 330-MNCC (6662) or DSN 882-6622) or Email: askmncc@navy.mil
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2021 12:46
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|815668
|VIRIN:
|210929-D-YG354-852
|Filename:
|DOD_108597628
|Length:
|00:05:52
|Location:
|TN, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
