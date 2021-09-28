Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling and the 11th Wing bid farewell to Col. Mike Zuhlsdorf and welcomed a new commander, Col. Cat Logan, in a change of command ceremony Sept. 28 at the ceremonial lawn on base.
|Date Taken:
|09.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2021 10:24
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|815664
|VIRIN:
|210928-F-YM181-279
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_108597573
|Length:
|00:01:47
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, DC, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, 11th Wing welcome new commander; first all-female command team set to lead, by SrA Kevin Tanenbaum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
