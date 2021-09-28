Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, 11th Wing welcome new commander; first all-female command team set to lead

    JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, DC, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Kevin Tanenbaum 

    Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling

    Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling and the 11th Wing bid farewell to Col. Mike Zuhlsdorf and welcomed a new commander, Col. Cat Logan, in a change of command ceremony Sept. 28 at the ceremonial lawn on base.

    This work, Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, 11th Wing welcome new commander; first all-female command team set to lead, by SrA Kevin Tanenbaum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

