    Life in the Village: Best DJs in the Village

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2021

    Video by Master Sgt. Joseph Vigil  

    Operation Allies Welcome - Operation Allies Refuge

    U.S. Air Force Airman Cloetel and Loreal Best, twins assigned to the 106th Air Rescue Wing, New York Air National Guard, volunteer to DJ an Afghan wedding in Liberty Village, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, Sept. 23, 2021. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Joseph Vigil)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.23.2021
    Date Posted: 09.29.2021 13:05
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 815662
    VIRIN: 210923-F-IV812-1049
    Filename: DOD_108597556
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Life in the Village: Best DJs in the Village, by MSgt Joseph Vigil, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    DOD
    Afghans
    USNORTHCOM
    DOS
    New York Air Natioanl Guard
    106th Air Rescue Wing
    Afghan personnel and Afghan evacuees
    OPERATION ALLIES WELCOME

