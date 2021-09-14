Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MHS Genesis: Call to Action for Staff

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    09.14.2021

    Video by NMCCL Public Affairs 

    Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune

    Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune's Commander and Director Captain Reginald Ewing III gives a call to action for staff to be ready and proactive throughout the rollout of MHS Genesis. The new electronic health record launches in March of 2022 at the medical center.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.14.2021
    Date Posted: 09.29.2021 10:26
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 815661
    VIRIN: 210929-N-FE818-1001
    Filename: DOD_108597548
    Length: 00:01:42
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MHS Genesis: Call to Action for Staff, by NMCCL Public Affairs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    military health system
    Navy Medicine
    military medicine
    DHA
    MHS Genesis

