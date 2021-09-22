Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TAG Monthly Message with DAG - Air

    WI, UNITED STATES

    09.22.2021

    Video by Sgt. Amber Peck 

    Wisconsin National Guard Public Affairs Office     

    Maj. Gen. Paul Knapp, The Adjutant General, addresses the Soldiers and Airmen of the Wisconsin National Guard, with additional words from Brig. Gen. David May, Deputy Adjutant General - Air.

    Date Taken: 09.22.2021
    Date Posted: 09.29.2021 10:44
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 815652
    VIRIN: 220921-Z-PV458-002
    PIN: 2
    Filename: DOD_108597498
    Length: 00:07:32
    Location: WI, US

