English as a Second Language OAW

Morgan Guinn, Rhine Ordnance Barracks Lead English as a Second Language Volunteer Teacher, explains her impact on the Operation Allies Welcome mission, Sept. 22, 2021, on ROB, Germany. She and volunteer teachers regularly hold classes to educate men, women and children English to better prepare them for their future travels.
|Date Taken:
|09.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2021 11:23
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|815639
|VIRIN:
|210928-F-HQ214-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_108597355
|Length:
|00:02:18
|Location:
|RP, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
