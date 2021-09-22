Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    English as a Second Language OAW

    RP, GERMANY

    09.22.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Autumn Vogt 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    Morgan Guinn, Rhine Ordnance Barracks Lead English as a Second Language Volunteer Teacher, explains her impact on the Operation Allies Welcome mission, Sept. 22, 2021, on ROB, Germany. She and volunteer teachers regularly hold classes to educate men, women and children English to better prepare them for their future travels.

    Date Taken: 09.22.2021
    Date Posted: 09.29.2021 11:23
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 815638
    VIRIN: 210928-F-HQ214-1001
    Filename: DOD_108597354
    Length: 00:01:43
    Location: RP, DE

    This work, English as a Second Language OAW, by SrA Autumn Vogt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USAFE
    Evacuation
    Afghanwithdrawal
    EUCOMAfghanEVAC
    AfghanEVAC

