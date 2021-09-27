U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 363 (Reinforced), Marine Rotational Force – Darwin, load AH-1Z Vipers, UH-1Y Venoms, and MV-22B Osprey on to a shipping vessel at the East Arm Wharf, Darwin, NT, Australia, Sept. 28, 2021. MRF-D’s Aviation Combat Element loaded their aircraft onto the shipping vessel in order to depart Australia after a successful 2021 rotation. During this 10th iteration, U.S. Marines and the Australian Defence Force had an exceptional opportunity to develop relationships, strengthen their partnership, and increase shared military capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Sarah E. Taggett)
|Date Taken:
|09.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2021 02:28
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|815626
|VIRIN:
|210929-M-YH254-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108597109
|Length:
|00:04:00
|Location:
|DARWIN, NT, AU
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, MRF-D aircraft loads onto shipping vessel *B-roll*, by Cpl Sarah Taggett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
