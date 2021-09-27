MRF-D aircraft loads onto shipping vessel *B-roll*

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 363 (Reinforced), Marine Rotational Force – Darwin, load AH-1Z Vipers, UH-1Y Venoms, and MV-22B Osprey on to a shipping vessel at the East Arm Wharf, Darwin, NT, Australia, Sept. 28, 2021. MRF-D’s Aviation Combat Element loaded their aircraft onto the shipping vessel in order to depart Australia after a successful 2021 rotation. During this 10th iteration, U.S. Marines and the Australian Defence Force had an exceptional opportunity to develop relationships, strengthen their partnership, and increase shared military capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Sarah E. Taggett)