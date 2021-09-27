Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MRF-D aircraft loads onto shipping vessel *B-roll*

    DARWIN, NT, AUSTRALIA

    09.27.2021

    Video by Cpl. Sarah Taggett 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 363 (Reinforced), Marine Rotational Force – Darwin, load AH-1Z Vipers, UH-1Y Venoms, and MV-22B Osprey on to a shipping vessel at the East Arm Wharf, Darwin, NT, Australia, Sept. 28, 2021. MRF-D’s Aviation Combat Element loaded their aircraft onto the shipping vessel in order to depart Australia after a successful 2021 rotation. During this 10th iteration, U.S. Marines and the Australian Defence Force had an exceptional opportunity to develop relationships, strengthen their partnership, and increase shared military capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Sarah E. Taggett)

    Date Taken: 09.27.2021
    Date Posted: 09.29.2021 02:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 815626
    VIRIN: 210929-M-YH254-1001
    Filename: DOD_108597109
    Length: 00:04:00
    Location: DARWIN, NT, AU 

    This work, MRF-D aircraft loads onto shipping vessel *B-roll*, by Cpl Sarah Taggett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    UH-1Y Venom
    Marine Rotational Force-Darwin
    East Arm Wharf
    MV-22B Osprey
    AH-1Z Vipers
    MRF-D 21.2

