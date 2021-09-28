Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Staff Sgt. Nigel Jaggard Spark Video

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Tyrell Hall 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Nigel Jaggard., 17th Logistics Readiness Squadron, shares his idea for a revised Air Force Dress Blues uniform, Sept. 28, 2021. His submission will be entered into the Air Force Spark Tank contest for review. (Courtesy video by Staff Sgt. Nigel Jaggard)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.28.2021
    Date Posted: 09.28.2021 22:43
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 815611
    VIRIN: 210928-F-AE594-002
    Filename: DOD_108596952
    Length: 00:03:00
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Staff Sgt. Nigel Jaggard Spark Video, by SSgt Tyrell Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Dress Blues
    Air Force
    Spark Tank

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT