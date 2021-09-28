Staff Sgt. Nigel Jaggard Spark Video Presentation

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Tyrell Hall 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Nigel Jaggard, 17th Logistics Readiness Squadron, briefs his idea for a revised Air Force Service Dress Uniform. (Courtesy video)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.28.2021
    Date Posted: 09.28.2021 20:24
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 815607
    VIRIN: 210928-F-AE594-002
    Filename: DOD_108596929
    Length: 00:03:00
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 

