A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket launched from Space Launch Complex-3 at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Sept. 27, 2021, at 11:12 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time. Col. Robert Long was the launch decision authority.The Atlas V carried the NASA Launch Program Landsat 9 observatory satellite and placed it into a near-polar, sun-synchronous orbit from Vandenberg Space Force Base and this marked the historic 2000th launch from the Western Range. (U.S. Space Force video by Michael Stonecypher)
|Date Taken:
|09.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.28.2021 22:42
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|815604
|VIRIN:
|210927-F-BV332-259
|Filename:
|DOD_108596817
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Location:
|VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, United Launch Alliance Atlas V Launch, by Michael Stonecypher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
