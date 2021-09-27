Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    United Launch Alliance Atlas V Launch

    VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2021

    Video by Michael Stonecypher 

    Space Launch Delta 30 Public Affairs   

    A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket launched from Space Launch Complex-3 at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Sept. 27, 2021, at 11:12 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time. Col. Robert Long was the launch decision authority.The Atlas V carried the NASA Launch Program Landsat 9 observatory satellite and placed it into a near-polar, sun-synchronous orbit from Vandenberg Space Force Base and this marked the historic 2000th launch from the Western Range. (U.S. Space Force video by Michael Stonecypher)

    Date Taken: 09.27.2021
    Date Posted: 09.28.2021 22:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 815604
    VIRIN: 210927-F-BV332-259
    Filename: DOD_108596817
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

