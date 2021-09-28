The Defense Logistics Agency Distribution Expeditinary Team makes final checks before a military convoy rolls out the gate at Esler Field on Camp Beauregard, Louisiana to deliver supplies to residents of Roseland, New Jersey, where remnants of Hurricane Ida caused flooding and devastation.
|Date Taken:
|09.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2021 01:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|815602
|VIRIN:
|210928-D-D0441-0020
|Filename:
|DOD_108596814
|Length:
|00:00:37
|Location:
|NEW CUMBERLAND, PA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, DLA Distribution Expeditionary supports Hurricane Ida recovery efforts, by Matthew Mahoney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
DLA Distribution Expeditionary supports Hurricane Ida recovery efforts
LEAVE A COMMENT