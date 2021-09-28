Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DLA Distribution Expeditionary supports Hurricane Ida recovery efforts

    NEW CUMBERLAND, PA, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2021

    Video by Matthew Mahoney 

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    The Defense Logistics Agency Distribution Expeditinary Team makes final checks before a military convoy rolls out the gate at Esler Field on Camp Beauregard, Louisiana to deliver supplies to residents of Roseland, New Jersey, where remnants of Hurricane Ida caused flooding and devastation.

    Date Taken: 09.28.2021
    Date Posted: 09.29.2021 01:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 815602
    VIRIN: 210928-D-D0441-0020
    Filename: DOD_108596814
    Length: 00:00:37
    Location: NEW CUMBERLAND, PA, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, DLA Distribution Expeditionary supports Hurricane Ida recovery efforts, by Matthew Mahoney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DLA Distribution Expeditionary supports Hurricane Ida recovery efforts

    Defense Logistics Agency (DLA)

    Distribution
    DLA
    Ida
    DDXX

