Expeditionary Readiness Training

Various squadrons within the 17th Training Wing come together to offer training for Airmen who are scheduled for upcoming deployments.
|Date Taken:
|09.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.28.2021 17:26
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|815599
|VIRIN:
|210921-F-ZB472-746
|Filename:
|DOD_108596790
|Length:
|00:02:33
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AFB, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
LEAVE A COMMENT