    146th Security Forces Squadron Phoenix Raven Indoctrination

    PORT HUENEME, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Michelle Ulber 

    146 Airlift Wing, Public Affairs, California Air National Guard

    The 146th Airlift Wing's Security Forces Squadron accomplished their Phoenix Raven indoctrination course. The course is performed to help potential Phoenix Raven candidates learn essential skills before heading to the intensive two week, 14-hour-a-day course at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in New Jersey. (Air National Guard Video by Staff Sgt. Michelle Ulber)

    Date Taken: 09.28.2021
    Date Posted: 09.28.2021 17:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 815596
    VIRIN: 210927-Z-SF462-1001
    Filename: DOD_108596769
    Length: 00:02:47
    Location: PORT HUENEME, CA, US 

    This work, 146th Security Forces Squadron Phoenix Raven Indoctrination, by SrA Michelle Ulber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

