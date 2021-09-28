146th Security Forces Squadron Phoenix Raven Indoctrination

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 146th Airlift Wing's Security Forces Squadron accomplished their Phoenix Raven indoctrination course. The course is performed to help potential Phoenix Raven candidates learn essential skills before heading to the intensive two week, 14-hour-a-day course at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in New Jersey. (Air National Guard Video by Staff Sgt. Michelle Ulber)