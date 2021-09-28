Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Combined Federal Campain kicks off at Whiteman Air Force Base

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MO, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Victoria Hommel 

    509th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Daniel Diehl, 509th Bomb Wing commander, encourages Team Whiteman to consider giving to the Combined Federal Campaign.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.28.2021
    Date Posted: 09.28.2021 16:45
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 815586
    VIRIN: 210928-F-HO012-1001
    Filename: DOD_108596737
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MO, US 
    Hometown: WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MO, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Combined Federal Campain kicks off at Whiteman Air Force Base, by A1C Victoria Hommel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Whiteman Air Force Base
    donate
    Combined Federal Campaign
    Team Whiteman

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT