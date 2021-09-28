Col. Daniel Diehl, 509th Bomb Wing commander, encourages Team Whiteman to consider giving to the Combined Federal Campaign.
|Date Taken:
|09.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.28.2021 16:45
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|815586
|VIRIN:
|210928-F-HO012-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108596737
|Length:
|00:01:04
|Location:
|WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MO, US
|Hometown:
|WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MO, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Combined Federal Campain kicks off at Whiteman Air Force Base, by A1C Victoria Hommel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT