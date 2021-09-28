Defense Leaders Testify at Senate on Conclusion of Military Operations in Afghanistan, Part 4

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III; Army Gen. Mark A. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff; and Marine Corps Gen. Kenneth F. McKenzie Jr., commander of U.S. Central Command, provide testimony on the conclusion of military operations in Afghanistan and plans for future counterterrorism operations.
