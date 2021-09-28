Madhumita Rameshbabu and Mayank Rai, volunteers with the American Red Cross, help provide Afghan evacuees basic baby items at Fort Bliss’ Doña Ana Complex in New Mexico. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan
|Date Taken:
|09.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.28.2021 17:28
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|815582
|VIRIN:
|210928-A-KF816-364
|Filename:
|DOD_108596712
|Length:
|00:02:56
|Location:
|TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Providing baby food and support items to Afghan evacuees, by PFC Maxwell Bass, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT