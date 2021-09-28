Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Providing baby food and support items to Afghan evacuees

    TX, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2021

    Video by Pfc. Maxwell Bass 

    Operation Allies Welcome - Operation Allies Refuge

    Madhumita Rameshbabu and Mayank Rai, volunteers with the American Red Cross, help provide Afghan evacuees basic baby items at Fort Bliss’ Doña Ana Complex in New Mexico. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.28.2021
    Date Posted: 09.28.2021 17:28
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 815582
    VIRIN: 210928-A-KF816-364
    Filename: DOD_108596712
    Length: 00:02:56
    Location: TX, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Providing baby food and support items to Afghan evacuees, by PFC Maxwell Bass, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    FORT BLISS
    DOD
    AFGHANS
    U.S. NORTHCOM
    AFGHAN PERSONNEL AND AFGHAN EVACUEES
    OPERATION ALLIES WELCOME

