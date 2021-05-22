Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Capt. Herrmann, Spark Tank Submission - Sept. 28, 2021

    UNITED STATES

    05.22.2021

    Courtesy Video

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Anne Herrmann discusses the Pet Express, her plan to ensure pets stay with their family during a permanent change of station overseas.

    Date Taken: 05.22.2021
    Date Posted: 09.28.2021 16:04
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 815579
    VIRIN: 210522-F-AH371-1001
    Filename: DOD_108596655
    Length: 00:03:32
    Location: US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    Air Education and Training Command

    TAGS

    family pets
    protocol
    sparktank
    sparktank2021
    Pet Express
    new idea

