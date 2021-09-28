On August 23rd - only nine days after the Taliban unexpectedly seized the capital - more than 21,000 people were evacuated in what was also the largest single day airlift in history.
Gabriel Stines, a software engineer with Kessel Run that works on Slapshot said that there was a brief outage on that day, due to SlapShot accommodating anywhere from 20 to 200 missions. After fixing the outage, which would cause the application’s user interface to take 3-6 minutes to load, he and other members of the Kessel Run team cut those times down to around 3 seconds, saving precious time, resources and lives.
Slapshot was also being used for passenger manifest, he said, which involved arguably the most difficult part of the evacuation - the logistics.
|Date Taken:
|09.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.28.2021 15:21
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|815572
|VIRIN:
|210928-O-RU378-295
|Filename:
|DOD_108596496
|Length:
|00:01:22
|Location:
|AF
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Kessel Run's Slapshot Saves Lives, by Richard Blumenstein, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT