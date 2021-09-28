Heidi Shyu, undersecretary of defense for research and engineering, and Michael Brown, director of the Defense Innovation Unit, host a chat session to discuss how the Defense Department will defend the U.S. guided by three priorities: defending the nation, taking care of people and succeeding through teamwork.
|Date Taken:
|09.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.28.2021 15:02
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|815567
|Filename:
|DOD_108596401
|Length:
|00:24:17
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Fed Supernova: Fireside Chat: Defense Secretary Innovation Priorities, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
