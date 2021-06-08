The Exchange honors the heroes that served before, during and after 9/11, we thank you. You embody the motto, United We Stand. On behalf of the Exchange we salute you. There is no greater honor than serving those who serve.
|Date Taken:
|08.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.28.2021 15:26
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|815565
|VIRIN:
|092821-D-DO482-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108596381
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|DALLAS, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Exchange 911, by Terry Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT