    Exchange 911

    DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.06.2021

    Video by Terry Smith 

    Army & Air Force Exchange Service HQ

    The Exchange honors the heroes that served before, during and after 9/11, we thank you. You embody the motto, United We Stand. On behalf of the Exchange we salute you. There is no greater honor than serving those who serve.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.06.2021
    Date Posted: 09.28.2021 15:26
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 815565
    VIRIN: 092821-D-DO482-0001
    Filename: DOD_108596381
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: DALLAS, TX, US 

    Exchange
    911
    AAFES
    Army & Air Force Exchange Service
    Shopmyexchange.com

