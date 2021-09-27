Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    News You Can Use - NC Conversion

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jeanette Mullinax 

    Chief of Naval Personnel

    Want to become a Navy Career Counselor? Tune in to this News You Can Use to find out more about conversion opportunity!
    Read NAVADMIN 199/21 for all the details.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.27.2021
    Date Posted: 09.28.2021 15:08
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 815562
    VIRIN: 210927-N-TH560-899
    Filename: DOD_108596378
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, News You Can Use - NC Conversion, by PO2 Jeanette Mullinax, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NC
    Conversion
    Navy Career Counselor
    MyNavy HR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT