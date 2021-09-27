Want to become a Navy Career Counselor? Tune in to this News You Can Use to find out more about conversion opportunity!
Read NAVADMIN 199/21 for all the details.
|Date Taken:
|09.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.28.2021 15:08
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|815562
|VIRIN:
|210927-N-TH560-899
|Filename:
|DOD_108596378
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, News You Can Use - NC Conversion, by PO2 Jeanette Mullinax, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT