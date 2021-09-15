Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    News You Can Use - Intelligence Fellowship Opportunity

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.15.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jeanette Mullinax 

    Chief of Naval Personnel

    For information warfare officers interested in working with the CIA, tune into this News You Can Use!

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.15.2021
    Date Posted: 09.28.2021 15:08
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 815561
    VIRIN: 210915-N-TH560-154
    Filename: DOD_108596377
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, News You Can Use - Intelligence Fellowship Opportunity, by PO2 Jeanette Mullinax, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CIA
    Central Intelligence Agency
    MyNavy HR
    Intelligence Fellowship
    Information Warfare Officer

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT